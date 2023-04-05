Thabo Bester's mother suffered a 'stroke' & is on medication to cope

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Thabo Bester's mother, Maria Mabaso said that she was depressed to learn that her son has become a prime fugitive.

JOHANNESBURG – Thabo Bester's mother, Maria Mabaso on Wednesday revealed that she had been in a state of depression following the news that her son is one of South Africa’s most wanted.

Mabaso cast a lonely figure in her small two-bedroom home on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

She told Eyewitness News that she was struggling to sleep and had been on medication to help her cope with what Bester had put her through, adding that she suffered "a stroke".

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Mabaso said that the last time she saw her son, who is her eldest of four children, was when he was convicted of fraud in Wynberg in 2004 before being released into her custody.

The Department of Correctional Services has since confirmed Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

He was convicted of rape and murder.

This comes after it was believed that he died due to a fire in his prison cell.

In dramatic turn of events, it was revealed that the body of the deceased in the prison was not that of Bester who is dubbed the Facebook rapist.

On Tuesday, police raided a mansion in Hyde Park, where Bester and his socialite doctor girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana were believed to have been hiding out before fleeing.

It is understood the pair had been living a lavish lifestyle in the plush suburb before escaping about three weeks ago.

The cops acted on new information and obtained a search warrant for property valued at R12 million.

Police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe was reluctant to divulge details about the raid, saying the police needed space to conduct their probe.