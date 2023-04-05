Stellenbosch police probing fatal shooting of alleged business robber

Police said that the suspect was shot dead by an unknown man after firing random shots at a shop along Merriman Avenue on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch police are investigating the fatal shooting of an alleged business robber.

Officers said the suspect was shot dead after he fired random shots at a shop along Merriman Avenue on Tuesday.

An unknown man responded and shot the suspect. There were no further details on who the second shooter was.

The police’s Joseph Swartbooi said that the alleged robber was part of a group of four.

"The other three suspects fled the scene, whilst one of them also sustained injuries as a result of the shooting incident and was found in Ryneveldt Street with gunshot wounds."