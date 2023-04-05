Palestine Solidarity Campaign demands expulsion of Israel from SA

The group said their demonstration was against the Israeli government’s apartheid policies.

CAPE TOWN - A handful of protesters demonstrated outside the Israel Centre in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Their action was in support of members of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign who want Israel to be expelled from South Africa.

Moreover, said campaign organiser Nadeem Hendricks, their protest was against the Israeli government’s apartheid policies.

He said Israel officials in South Africa remained silent while the Palestinians were being attacked, killed and prevented from exercising their religion.

Hendricks made mention of the Israeli army attack on Palestinians, particularly during the holy month of Ramadaan.

"What right does it give the Israeli army under the new right-wing government to decide that they do not want people to pray there, and they do not want people to break their fast over there.”

Hendricks called on the South African government to intervene in this regard.

Security outside the Israeli Centre denied Eyewitness News access to get comment from officials.