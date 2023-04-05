Outa says govt to withdraw declaration of state of disaster on electricity

Government has not confirmed the decision to withdraw the state of disaster but a media conference is planned for Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that the State Attorney had informed its lawyers that government was withdrawing the declaration of the national state of disaster on electricity and would pay Outa's court costs.

This is the second key decision to be overturned after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana withdrew the controversial financial exemption for Eskom.

Outa said that the state was withdrawing the national state of disaster in response to its legal action challenging its rationality.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage: "So good news for civil society that decision now, the national state of disaster, has been overturned by government and I guess it starts to ask questions as to why is government making these decisions without really applying their mind to the long-term consequences and the backlash that they are going to be receiving on a number of these matters."