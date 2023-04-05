Oudtshoorn police investigating murder of 21-year-old woman

The police's Christopher Spies said that the gruesome discovery of her body was made by a member of the public, who then alerted authorities.

CAPE TOWN - Police detectives in the Western Cape community of Oudtshoorn are investigating the murder of a 21-year-old woman.

Officers were dispatched to the victim's family home on Monday afternoon.

“Upon arrival, the members found the victim with several stab wounds. She was later declared dead by paramedics on scene.”

The motive for the murder is not yet known.

Spies said they were following up on all possible leads to catch the killers.

He urged anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to come forward.