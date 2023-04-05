Mother opens up about Thabo Bester’s deeds

Bester's mother, Maria Mabaso, on Wednesday revealed that she had been in a state of depression following the news that her son is one of South Africa’s most wanted.

JOHANNESBURG - After the announcement of the escape of Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, Eyewitness News went out and located his mother for an exclusive interview.

In an exclusive interview she told Eyewitness News that she was struggling to sleep and had been on medication to help her cope with what Bester had put her through, adding that she suffered "a stroke".