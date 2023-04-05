Go

Man accused of killing Denecke Persence abandons bail application

Geraldo Solomons (55), the landlord of the deceased girl and her family's home, was arrested last week. He faces charges of murder and kidnapping.

Macassar residents gathered outside Somerset West Magistrates Court on 29 March 2023 where the man accused of murdering Denecke Persence made his first court appearance. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing 10-year-old Denecke Persence from Macassar has abandoned his bail application.

Dressed in a purple shirt and brown trousers, a scrawny Solomons, appeared in the dock on Wednesday morning.

The prosecution said that CCTV footage and DNA test results would form part of its case.

Persence's uncle, Shaheen Waggie, said outside the court that the family was still coming to terms with the young girl's killing.

"It's very painful still for all of us, the grandmother, the aunties, everyone, the family. It's very, very painful and we know nothing can bring her back, but at least we want justice, and we know we will get justice."

The prosecution said that the post-mortem report was still outstanding.

The case was postponed to 4 May.

Timeline

