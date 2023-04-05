LGBTQIA+ community says Uganda's anti-gay bill violates human rights

At the EFF’s march against the bill on Tuesday, which would subject queer people to life imprisonment and death sentences, the community called out Uganda for showing its ignorance, with Julius Malema urging its president not to pass it.

TSHWANE - Members of the LGBTQIA+ community described Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill as a human rights violation, and said the country was showing its ignorance.

They attended the Economic Freedom Fighters’s (EFF) march against the bill at the country’s embassy in Tshwane on Tuesday.

Earlier in April, the Ugandan parliament passed the bill that would see queer people being subjected to life in prison and even death sentences.

EFF leader Julius Malema urged Ugandan president Yoweru Museveni not to sign the bill into law.

Ugandan human rights activist Papa Dee told Eyewitness News that they left their country because they were constantly receiving death threats just for being queer.

“I am not promoting homosexuality - it’s not a cult, and it’s not a flu or disease that you can catch.”

EFF member in Emfuleni Tont Thobeli described Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill as modern-day oppression.

“They are not God, so they can’t suppress the people. Everyone has a freedom of speech and a freedom to live.”

The LGBTQIA+ community said it would continue to call for the bill to be dropped.

