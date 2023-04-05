Lawyer accused of defrauding State Attorney's Office millions due back in court

The SIU said investigations reveal that advocate Hassan Kajee had among other things inflated invoices, invoiced for services not actually rendered, and overcharged for alleged services rendered.

JOHANNESBURG - An advocate who’s now been charged with defrauding the State Attorney’s Office has been accused of once billing the institution for more than 500 consecutive days of work representing government, without any weekends or holidays in between.

And with a price tag of more than R66,000 a day, he’s said to have ultimately scored at least R27 million.

On Wednesday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced that Hassan Kajee, who has acted for the State Attorney's office in a number of matters had been arrested earlier this month on multiple charges of fraud.

It said this follows an investigation which revealed, among others, that he had inflated invoices, invoiced for services not actually rendered, and overcharged for alleged services rendered.

Court records dating back to 2018 reveal shocking allegations about the time he spent on a brief for the state.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomes the arrest of a lawyer for the Office of the State Attorney, Advocate Hassan Ebrahim Kajee. pic.twitter.com/39gLadvfJZ ' Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) April 4, 2023

Kajee has been on the authorities’ radar for years.

In 2018, the Johannesburg Society of Advocates went to court to get him suspended pending an investigation.

During those proceedings, it emerged that Kajee had apparently been paid an average of R66,522 a day every day for 517 consecutive days for his work representing the state between 1 April 2017 to 30 August 2018, banking a total of R34 392 375 in the process.

Over and above the fact that this would have meant he worked through every weekend and public holiday during this period at his going rate of R2,500 an hour, it also would have meant he worked more than 26 hours a day.

What exactly the charges he is now facing relate to, remains to be seen.

In the interim, though, this provides a glimpse into the kind of conduct that may have landed him in handcuffs.

Kajee made his first appearance in the dock on Monday and was granted bail of R20,000. He is due back in court on the 25th of May.