Lamola agrees with MPs that G4S showed contempt to Parly after meeting no-show

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that he agreed with MPs that prisons contractor, G4S, showed contempt to Parliament.

MPs expressed their outrage at G4S for not attending Tuesday’s meeting after the company asked to be summoned officially after the Easter weekend to give it time to prepare.

The company contracted to run the Mangaung correctional facility was supposed to join Lamola and the Department of Correctional Services on Tuesday to account for the prison escape of convicted murderer, Thabo Bester.

Members from all parties expressed their outrage at G4S for not attending the meeting and choosing to send a lawyer instead.

Deputy Minister Patekile Holomisa Bantu Holomisa: "I understand the outrage that has been expressed. I think almost everybody, except maybe the legal representatives of G4S, are annoyed."

Minister Ronald Lamola said that he agreed with MPs, saying that many of those present sacrificed their time to attend the meeting during Parliament’s recess.

"I also share the sentiments of the committee that this is a very serious matter and as honourable members are aware, Parliament is in recess. Yourselves also had to sacrifice to come here."

Committee chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe, said that it was clear that the committee would have to summon the company through Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.