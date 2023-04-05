Joburg's waste woes: City fast running out of landfill space

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | The City of Johannesburg collects tonnes of solid waste every day and is fast running out of landfill space. The rapid population growth in what is Gauteng’s economic hub is a major contributing factor, said the municipality. MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Jack Sekwaila said the city sees almost 10,000 new people every month, leaving the municipality under immense pressure to keep up with the amount of solid waste generated. Eyewitness News takes a look into this problem and how it can be resolved.