Home Affairs addressing visa backlog, says Motsoaledi

This follows numerous complaints of a major backlog, with claims that business and investment was being affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that his department had moved to address the backlog with visas, saying that South Africa was not alone in dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

The minister said that they had made progress in processing visas over the past few months.

"The majority of these applications, 97,000 actually, we only go them last year and we've already looked at 44,000. We are left with 54,000 now."

He said that many of those that had not been processed were family related and not associated with business.

"These are the people who want to come into South Africa and they are divided into several categories. A great majority of them are dependents and relatives of people who are here."

He said that other countries also had visa backlogs due to COVID-19.

"We are not the only country on earth that has a backlog because of COVID. In the US, they have a backlog of 400,000, in Canada, it's 2.1 million... all over there's a backlog."