GP transport dept defends MEC Diale-Tlabela's position on coalition governments

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department moved to clarify comments made by MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela during an Easter road safety campaign in Soshanguve.

The MEC blamed the dire state of roads in the province on failing political coalitions.

Following some backlash, the department said that Diale-Tlabela was quoted out of context.

Diale-Tlabela said that she would like to see all the different coalition governments across the province to collaborate and ensure that roads are fixed.

Gauteng Roads and Transport Department spokesperson Lesiba Mpya clarified: “So, the MEC has gone on a roadshow to say let’s come together, lets sign the memorandum of understanding. Let’s put political party differences aside, irrespective of whether a municipality is governed by party a, b, or c. Let the province come together and assist you."