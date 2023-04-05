Gauteng to receive over 200 more emergency vehicles, says health MEC

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the addition will mitigate the shortage of ambulances in the province.

JOHANNESBURG- Gauteng will have access to over 200 new emergency vehicles.

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the addition to the provincial fleet will mitigate the shortage of ambulances.

Ralehoko and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi led an unveiling ceremony in Mamelodi, West of Pretoria on Wednesday.

The MEC said the ambulances would be distributed across all municipalities in the province with special attention placed on townships.

Ralehoko added that the provincial government remained committed to addressing the many issues faced in the public health sector.

"We have 535 wards in the province and we have 244 new ambulances in the province. Each ambulance will be attached to a township and informal settlement. This is so that when you are in a ward, that ward must have its own ambulance, doctor and nurse."