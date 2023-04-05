Gauteng's Diale-Tlabela warns motorists about breaking road laws over Easter

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela warned drunk and reckless drivers that traffic police would closely monitor compliance on roads.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said that law enforcement would double down on road users breaking the law ahead of the busy Easter weekend.

Diale-Tlabela's reassurance comes amid mounting concerns of a rise in road fatalities during the four-day-long religious holiday, with the major road networks along Gauteng, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal among hotspots for crashes.

In Gauteng alone, road carnage increased by 5% over the busy festive break, with law enforcement worried that the figures will continue to rise if nothing is done to get ahead of the issue.

With traffic volumes expected to pick up later in the week, Diale-Tlabela said traffic police would be on the roads to monitor compliance.

"We are requesting motorists, that they must adhere to the speed limit. I think you have heard the taxi industry, theirs is 100km/h, more than 100 you must know your life is in danger, and [the Road Accident Fund] no longer pays.

“Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, avoid the use of cell phones while driving. You know they also do TikTok, so we'll also monitor social media.

"Rather use public transport and other transport that we have, like the e-hailing transport and the taxi industry, to get to those places of entertainment and not drive because they are contributing to the road fatalities that we are having," Diale-Tlabela warned drunk and reckless drivers.