Gauteng MEC Diale-Tlabela blames failing coalitions for dire state of roads

TSHWANE - Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela blamed the dire state of roads on the failing political coalitions in the province.

Diale-Tlabela on Tuesday admitted the poorly maintained network of roads was contributing to the carnage, with potholes, unpaved roads and poor visibility adding to motorists' woes.

She addressed local residents in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane, where the department launched its annual Easter road safety campaign, ahead of the busy long weekend.

Diale-Tlabela said the political instability in councils in parts of the country led to deteriorating service delivery.

While the MEC said the Gauteng provincial government was mulling interventions, she believed fewer cars on the road might reduce the damage to the roads.

"If we use taxis, we won't have the traffic problem of potholes. There are some roads that are not meant for the heavy traffic they are experiencing, so we are encouraging everyone to take the opportunity to partner with Ward 35 to create awareness about the importance of using public transport."