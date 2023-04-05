Eyewitness News gets a fresh face to keep bringing you credible news

Our dedicated readers and listeners will not only hear and read EWN content, but can watch the work of our journalists through easy-to-consume daily bulletins. Read more about our brand refresh.

JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News (EWN) has added another feather to its decorated cap, officially becoming a fully Omni-channel platform.

The firm favourite source of news and information is now able to deliver its product across four radio stations, an interactive website, multimedia, and “TV news” bulletins, the latter in both English and isiZulu.

From Monday, EWN underwent a colour change, swapping its distinctive red logo with blue.

Editor-in-chief Sbu Ngalwa said the change was a brand refresh to signal a new era in the life of EWN.

"The new blue colour in the logo is associated with credibility and truthfulness - values that we align ourselves with as EWN.

"At a time when news and information is becoming more and more disposable, we are going even deeper in uncovering not only truth but also in providing our audiences with meaningful analysis.

"This is about empowering people at a time when fake news and superficial analysis have become pervasive - and often obscure the truth. Going forward, you will not only hear and read EWN content, but can watch the work of our talented and hard-working journalists through easy-to-consume daily bulletins, which will be broadcast every evening from Monday to Friday, on our EWN YouTube page," Ngalwa said.

From boosted digital content offerings to visual talent and bolstered airwave complements, EWN’s brand refresh is aimed at evolving and future-proofing the platform, at a time where the media landscape yearns for reputable journalism and true media accountability.