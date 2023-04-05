Empangeni families appeal for assistance after storm destroys homes

Around 20 houses were destroyed by flooding.

EMPANGENI - A number of families in Empangeni are appealing to anyone who can assist with accommodation after Monday night’s storm.

Some have been sleeping in their cars after watching their homes being flooded.

They have lost most of their belongings and food.

Thomas Mthembu has lived with his wife and five children in their one-bedroom house in Ngwelezani, in Empangeni.

But the place they called home was now roofless due to the severe weather.

Mthembu said that they watched their house being damaged.

"The wind was strong with hailstorms. We tried even though we feared for our lives as the hail was very strong. We then hid ourselves in the cars."

Mthembu told Eyewitness News that they needed shelter.

Local authorities are still to give clarity on the way forward.