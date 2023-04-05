Go

EFF urges other African countries to unite against Uganda's anti-LGBTQIA+ bill

The Ugandan parliament in March passed the bill which will see people who identify under the LGBTQIA+ community being subjected to harsh punishments.

The EFF marched in Solidarity with the LGBTI+ community to the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria following a bill in Uganda which seeks to punish people based on their sexuality. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/ Eyewitness News.
05 April 2023 09:25

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for other African countries to join its calls to have Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill scrapped.

On Tuesday, the party's leader, Julius Malema, led a march to the Ugandan embassy in Pretoria, to demand that the bill not be signed into law.

Malema said that denying queer people the right to live freely in their country of birth was a human rights violation.

"Let's stand firmly behind the people of Uganda and through international solidarity, Museveni will not sign this bill into law. All organisations, all over the country and the world must write to Museveni and urge him not to sign this bill into law."

