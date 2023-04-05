City of Cape Town pleased with resumption of some train services on central line

The train line between the Nyanga and Cape Town was relaunched on Tuesday, after services were brought to a halt almost three years ago due to vandalism, infrastructure theft, and informal housing being built on the tracks.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it was pleased to see the resumption of some train services on the central line.

The train line between the Nyanga and Cape Town stations was officially launched on Tuesday.

It was brought to a halt for almost three years due to vandalism, infrastructure theft, and people building informal housing on the tracks.

However, services were brought back online two weeks ago on a limited scale.

The city's mayoral committee (Mayco) member for Mobility, Rob Quintas, said that this was concerning, as some commuters on this busy line remained without trains.

"That means that residents from the southeast corridor are in fact not able in its entirety to reach opportunities and destinations that they need to get to."

Quintas said that they would work with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to ensure that full train services were reintroduced on the central line soon.

"We look forward to the day, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, when Cape Town can once again have a functional, affordable, reliable rail service, which ultimately should be the backbone of any public transport system in any developing city anywhere in the world."