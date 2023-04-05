2 bystanders killed, security guard wounded in Ekurhuleni cash-in-transit heist

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for the perpetrators.

JOHANNESBURG - Two bystanders were killed and a security guard wounded during a cash-in-transit heist on Putfontein Road in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

The police urged the public to stay away from the area in Crystal Park, as it was an active crime scene.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for the perpetrators.

"The South African Police Service [Saps] has mobilised its crime scene experts, including the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit to investigate, while a multidisciplinary team has been dispatched to search for the armed suspects.

“Police have already recovered three getaway vehicles, which include a burnt-out gold BMW sedan, a silver sedan and a white Audi A1. An undisclosed amount of money has been taken.”