With increase in gas usage, CoCT urge residents to be aware of safety guidelines

The City of Cape Town is urging residents to be careful and be aware of the safety guidelines when using the gas at home.

CAPE TOWN - More and more South Africans are turning to gas due to the rolling power cuts.

But the City of Cape Town is urging everyone to brush up on the safety dos and don'ts.

Especially as winter approaches.

City authorities carried out 61 gas installation inspections between last July and the end of last month.

Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith said that while their focus was on bigger installations, it is very important that households too were aware of the requirements and safety guidelines for the use of gas at home.

He stressed the importance of using a properly accredited installer, adding that all gas installers were required to be registered with the South African Qualification and Certification Committee.

With an increase in the use of generators, Smith said that people should also practice caution while storing and using other flammable liquids like paraffin and diesel.

Anything more than 200 litres in storage on a premises requires a flammable substance certificate and therefore, an inspection by the Fire and Rescue Service.