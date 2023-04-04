StormS destroy around 20 houses in Umhlathuze, KwaZulu-Natal

Community members were left destitute, saving only what they could.

DURBAN - Around 20 houses have been destroyed by the storms in the Umhlathuze area, in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

One person was also killed in Monday night’s storm.

Some homes also lost their roofs during the storm, along with the Richards Bay Airport - which had its roof blown away.



Community members were left destitute - saving only what they could.

“In the morning we knew there 10 houses, now we know there are 10 just in this area where we are which means now we have a total of 20 houses that are in this bad state" said Umhlathuze Mayor Mxolisi Ngwezi spoke to Eyewitness News.