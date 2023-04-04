Sihle Zikalala to spend Easter at the Beitbridge border post

The Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala is expected to spend time at Beitbridge to inspect the border between South African and Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG - With a few days before the Easter break, Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala is spending time at the Beitbridge border post.

The minister is also inspecting the border fence which forms part of the political border between South Africa and Zimbabwe, a fence that cost taxpayers over R40 million.

Reports of corrupt officials at the border that surfaced in 2O22 were since ruled out by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsolaledi.

But Zikalala said that he's inspecting whether the border post had failed to fulfill its purpose.

“So, we are here to inspect or check what happened and see whether we can resuscitate that project or not and if not what needs to be done.”

He added that the visit is also meant to show law enforcement's visibility along the border.

“Because we cannot accept that, government money will be used, and people will be used in a corrupt way and people will be left without punishment.”