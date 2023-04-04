Sarb: Main aim of Codi is to protect South Africans if banks fail

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has announced that it has established the country's first Corporation for Deposit Insurance, or Codi.

Codi's primary responsibilities will be to establish, maintain and administer a deposit insurance fund to protect depositors.

The reserve bank said that the intention was for the corporation for deposit insurance to cover people for up to R100,000 if a bank failed.

But deputy reserve bank governor, Kuben Naidoo, said that Codi wasn't active yet and secondary legislation was needed.

"While Codi exists as a legal entity, we are not yet in the position to cover deposits. We will only be in a position to cover deposits from the first of April 2024."

But he said that the new system would involve all banks.

"Banks will pay a levy every year and the payout will come from that levy."

The deputy governor said that most countries already had deposit insurance, but this was a first for South Africa.