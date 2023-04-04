Santaco expects large volumes of taxis on the road this Easter weekend

Sanatco’s Mandla Hermanus says the taxi industry mother body is committed to assisting traffic officials with reducing road accidents.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi industry mother body, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), in the Western Cape said that it expected large volumes of minibus taxis on the province's roads this coming Easter weekend.

Santaco Western Cape chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, attended the province's Easter safety plan launch.

He said that as the industry they were committed to working with traffic officials to curb road accidents on the province's roads.

"We want everyone to work together with law enforcement, especially on the roads. When traffic officers ask drivers to pull up and rest, they must do that because fatigue is one of the killers during this time of the year."

The Western Cape Mobility Department is offering free vehicle testing at the gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell.

Motorists have been assured that they won't be fined or have their unroadworthy vehicles taken away.

Hermanus is urging taxi operators to use this opportunity.

“We want our people to arrive where they are going safely so that they are able to come back because these are our livelihoods."