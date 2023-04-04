SA facing severe antivenom shortage

CEO of the African Snakebite Institute, Johan Marais, said that the shortage had been coming for the past six to eight months.

CAPE TOWN - A disaster, that’s how experts have described a severe shortage of snake antivenom in the country.

Speaking to CapeTalk, CEO of the African Snakebite Institute, Johan Marais, said that the shortage had been coming for the past six to eight months.

“We’re at a stage right now where if I needed antivenom for an emergency it’s most unlikely that we’re going to get it and vets have virtually zero chance if your dog gets a snake bite.”

Marais said that there had been shortages before, but the duration had never been this long.

“The antivenom is made by the South African Vaccine Producers, which is part of our National Health Laboratories, and we are told that power outages and difficulty in sourcing certain components that are required in the process are the main reasons, but we’re a bit in the dark, we don’t really know what’s going on…there’s been lots of promises of them upping production and getting the backlog wiped out.”