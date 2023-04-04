Residents at Boksburg informal settlement fear relocation as sinkhole expands

Residents living around the 10-metre-deep sinkhole in the Angelo informal settlement fear that the dangerous living conditions will force them to leave the place they called home.

JOHANNESBURG - Boksburg residents living on the edge of a 10-meter-deep sinkhole said they had nowhere else to go as the dangerous hole moved closer to their homes.

It started as a small ditch in December 2022, but quickly grew wider and deeper, following heavy rains.

About two kilometres away, a portion of Main Reef Road was cordoned off, due to a shallow shaft that formed under the road.

Some residents said they were staying at the Angelo informal settlement for almost 30 years.

But they now feared that the dangerous living conditions would force them to leave the place they called home.

Standing right near the sinkhole, a despondent long-time resident pointed towards the dark, long hole, expressing her worry about the growing hazard they were living in.

Duduzile Ndlela said that many of her neighbours had to relocate because their homes were destroyed.

Tired and frustrated, Ndlela told Eyewitness News that this was not the first time that she'd spoken to the media about this situation.

She said that she was doing this with the hope that the stories would make it to the relevant authorities, but she now lost hope.

“The sinkhole never got secured or barricaded. You can see what it is like. People from the municipality have come here promising to help, but till today I don’t see any progress."

The Ekurhuleni Municipality said the sinkholes were made worse by illegal mining activities across the metro but never acted.

CLOSING SINKHOLES BURIED UNDER ‘POLITICAL INSTABILITY’

But a councillor in Ekurhuleni said that political instability in the city was hampering efforts to close dangerous sinkholes in Boksburg.

Over the past 16 months, three councillors occupied the position of MMC for Human Settlements in the Ekurhuleni Municipality.

With Tania Campbell removed as mayor, a fourth councillor is expected to fill the seat.

Ekurhuleni Ward 33 councillor, Ashley Ronald, said that reports on the issue of sinkholes in his area were probably buried within the growing pile in the MMC’s office.

“Unfortunately, because of political instability, I don’t think it's receiving the correct attention from the department responsible."

Ekurhuleni head of Communications, Phakamile Mbengashe, said that the municipality was working with the Department of Mineral Resources to close the sinkholes and shafts across the city.