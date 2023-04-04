Residents at Boksburg informal settlement fear for safety as sinkhole expands

Residents in the Angelo informal settlement told Eyewitness News that the Ekurhuleni municipality has not responded to their concerned cries to have it closed.

JOHANNESBURG - A 10-meter-wide sinkhole that's getting deeper by the day at a Boksburg informal settlement has residents in the area concerned for their safety.

The community of the Angelo informal settlement told Eyewitness News that the hole was deepening since 2022 at the edge of their structures.

Parents were worried about their children, who had limited space to play in the densely populated area.

There were no street light poles, and many people were at risk of falling into the pit at night.

A black pipe that could be mistaken for a makeshift bridge laid across the wide hole, with old dirty blankets hanging over it.

The over 30-year-old informal settlement is situated about 10 kilometres from the buzzing OR Tambo International Airport.

Long-time resident Duduzile Ndlela told Eyewitness News that her main concern was that she would end up with no place to live.

“This sinkhole is expanding every day - it’s not stopping. If you follow its trajectory, it will end up at my home, and there is a blind man that I live next to."

Residents appealed to the Ekurhuleni municipality to help with closing the sinkhole, but no action has been taken yet.