Research at Stellenbosch University focusing on personalised cancer therapies

Scientists at the Maties campus are zooming in on existing chemotherapy drugs, particularly looking at patients' resistance to these therapies.

FILE: The cancer research group leader, Professor Anna-Mart Engelbrech, explained about 90% of chemotherapy failures are due to patients being resistant to the therapy. Image: © Sirawit Hengthabthim/ 123rf.com
04 April 2023 13:28

CAPE TOWN - Personalised cancer therapy has become a key focus of research currently under way at Stellenbosch University.

Researchers are setting out to guide doctors in finding the most effective and least harmful drug therapy based on an individual patient approach.

The cancer research group leader, Professor Anna-Mart Engelbrecht, explained that about 90% of chemotherapy failures were due to patients being resistant to the therapy.

"Our main aim at the moment is to establish testing protocols to minimise the risk of treatment resistance in cancer patients with a personalised medicine approach.

“With conventional medicine therapy, there are always off-target effects and also comorbidities, and relapse is very common in cancer patients."

Nireshni Reddy, a PhD physiology student, explained that her research focused on using gold nanoparticles in the treatment of breast cancer.

"Plant materials that I’m using have been shown to have anti-cancer activity towards certain breast cancer cell lines, and by using these plant materials to produce my gold nanoparticles I’m expecting that their anti-cancer properties will be imparted onto the gold nanoparticles, thereby enhancing their efficacy."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said in 2020, breast cancer was the most common cause of the disease diagnosed in 2020, followed by lung cancer.

Stats South Africa said breast cancer was the most diagnosed malignancy among females in 2019 and accounted for just over 23% of all cancers diagnosed in women.

Cancer of the prostate, colorectal, and lung cancer were most the most diagnosed forms of the disease among men in that year.

