Mpumalanga police hunting 3 suspects after officer shot and killed

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for three suspects who shot and killed a police officer in Middelburg.

Police received a tip-off that the suspects were allegedly stealing diesel at a mine near the N4 highway and pumping it into a diesel browser on Monday.

The suspects shot at the officers as they approached, killing one of the officers before fleeing the scene.

Two other police members, who sustained serious wounds, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The police's Dineo Sekgotodi: "Three pistols with 25 rounds of ammunition and 5 cellphones were found at the crime scene. The provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Gerber condemned the senseless attack on the dedicated members. He appeals to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident. All information received will be dealt with in strict confidence."