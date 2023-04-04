MPs outraged after G4S no-show for meeting on Thabo Bester escape

Security company G4S was supposed to appear in Parliament on Tuesday along with the Department of Correctional Services and the minister.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament were left outraged after private security company G4S failed to attend a committee meeting to discuss convicted murderer Thabo Bester’s prison escape.

G4S had written to the Justice and Correctional Services committee, saying that it could not attend Tuesday’s meeting.

The company, which operates the Mangaung Correctional Centre where Bester escaped, said that Parliament should rather summons it officially, preferably after the Easter weekend.

Security company G4S was supposed to appear in Parliament on Tuesday along with the Department of Correctional Services and the minister.

But chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe, read a letter from G4S where the company said that it was in no position to attend the meeting and should rather be summoned because it was bound by “confidentiality obligations”.

"What was clear, they were invited and everybody here is invited to the ministry and the ministry will send that to the national commissioner - they were properly invited, they elected not to do so."

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Glynnis Breytenbach expressed her outrage.

"It's very clear that they have something to hide. If they had nothing to hide they would have been here. And the absolute contempt with which they have operated leaves me so outraged that I have a lot of trouble containing it."

The committee will now ask Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to summons the company before the meeting can proceed.