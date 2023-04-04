MPs forced to abandon their meeting to discuss Bester’s prison escape

Security company G4S was supposed to appear in Parliament on Tuesday along with the Department of Correctional Services and the minister.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Parliament (MP) have been forced to abandon their meeting called to discuss convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s prison escape.

This was after prisons contractor G4S failed to pitch for the portfolio committee meeting, which was attended by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and the department.

The company said Parliament should rather summons it to receive the necessary parliamentary protections.

This left MPs from all parties outraged accusing G4S of hiding behind legal loopholes.

But the company said it has fully co-operated with various investigations.

Prisons contractor G4S sent its lawyer Ben Winks to Tuesday's meeting where he repeated what was contained in its letter to the committee requesting to be summoned.

"That G42 has requested to be summoned so that it can make the appropriate witnesses and appropriate documents available as quickly as possible."

But this didn’t sit well with MPs who accused the company of showing contempt to Parliament and looking for loopholes.

"When people have to account they look for technical loopholes and legal routes because it’s quite clear that instead of just coming with the information G4S is looking for all legal routes possible," said Justice committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe.

The meeting had to be held over until Parliament sends an official summons to the company to appear at a still-to-be-confirmed date.

