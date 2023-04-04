Man shot at Centurion durin apparent armed robbery says Emer-G-Med

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the victim was found with several bullet wounds to the upper body.

JOHANNESBURG - Emer-G-Med paramedics said a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot at the mall at 55 in Centurion during an apparent armed robbery

He said advanced life support systems were needed to stabilise him.

"Reports from the scene allege the man was shot during an armed robbery incident however the exact facts will be determined by the South African Police Services."

