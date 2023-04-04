GP remains a hotspot for complaints of corruption with 58% incidents reported

On the 2022 corruption watch annual report, Gauteng remains the country with the most complaints about corruption.

The 2022 Corruption Watch annual report released on Tuesday puts the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni remain the focal point of corruption in the country, collectively accounting for 58% of incidents reported in relation to local government.

The most reported types of corruption include mismanagement of funds and fruitless and wasteful expenditure counting for 25%, fraud coming in at 17%, employment irregularities, such as nepotism and favouritism, at 13% as well as bribery and extortion at 11%. #CWAnnualReport pic.twitter.com/5ouYFJPln1 ' Corruption Watch (@Corruption_SA) April 4, 2023

Head of stakeholder relations and campaigns at Corruption Watch, Kavisha Pillay, said that South Africa scored 43 points on the corruption transparency index.

“Unfortunately, South Africa is not doing that well, we’ve been stagnant for a number of years, you know oscillating between points 44 and 46 but anything under 50 is considered to be a major corruption problem.”