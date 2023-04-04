Fraud-accused Makwarela facing minimum of 15 years in jail if convicted

Murunwa Makwarela handed himself over to the Hawks on Monday and appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela could be facing a minimum of 15 years behind bars for the fraud charges against him.

He faces two counts of fraud – one for earning salaries totalling over R1.4 million from November 2021, as councillor, Speaker and mayor while he did not declare that he was an unrehabilitated insolvent.

That would automatically disqualify him for this position of councillor.

He is also charged for producing a fake clearance certificate to try and prove that he was rehabilitated.

Makwarela has been charged with fraud of almost R1.5 million for salaries that he earned while he had failed to declare his insolvency.

It's because that amount is more than half a million rand, he stands accused of a schedule 5 offence.

If he is convicted, the prescribed minimum sentence that he faces is 15 years imprisonment.

But the Hawks' Katlego Mogale said that at this stage, recovering the money was the priority.

"Most probably, the money that is now on record is the money he should pay back over and above the fact that the court is yet to decide on what type of sentence he would have."

While the former mayor and ex-Cope member was granted bail of R10,000, he will return to court next month.