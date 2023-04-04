Eskom expenditure disclosure exemption a plot to conceal mismanagement - Saftu

The trade union federation was unconvinced by the Treasury director-general's assurance that the decision to exempt Eskom from disclosing its wasteful and fruitless expenditure was not to protect the ailing utility.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said that National Treasury's decision to exempt Eskom from disclosing its wasteful and fruitless expenditure was a plot to conceal gross mismanagement and incompetence at the utility.

On 31 March, the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, issued a government gazette that excused the utility from declaring its wasteful expenditure in its annual financial statements for the current and the next two financial years.

READ: Parties react to Eskom exemption from reporting irregular expenditure

Despite Treasury director-general Ismail Momoniat assuring South Africans that this decision was not made to protect Eskom, Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku was not convinced.

He described the exemption as an attempt by the African National Congress (ANC) government to protect corrupt officials and paralyse the state-owned entity.

“This move does not surprise us. It is in line with their collective attempt to block any accountability on Eskom corruption and mismanagement that have consequently brought load shedding and continue to create conditions for implementation of load shedding into the future.”