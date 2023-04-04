Go

EFF describes Uganda's anti-LGBTQIA+ bill as a 'modern day oppression'

The EFF marched in solidarity to the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria following a bill in Uganda seeks to punish people based on their sexuality.

The EFF marched in solidarity to the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria following a bill in Uganda that punishes people that identify as homosexual. Picture: @ewnreporter/Rejoice Ndlovu
04 April 2023 15:20

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has described Uganda’s recently passed anti-LGBTQIA+ bill as modern-day oppression and an infringement of the rights of queer people.

Earlier this month, the country’s Parliament passed a bill that would see people who belong to the
BGTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual) community subjected to harsh punishments.

The red berets were on Tuesday marching from the Magnolia Dell Park to the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria to call for the scrapping of the bill.

EFF member of Parliament Yoliswa Yako called on Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni not to sign the bill into law.

“We are calling for the Cabinet of Uganda to go through some sort of an educational plan with their Cabinet. Obviously, I don’t think they understand how deep the hate crime goes.”

