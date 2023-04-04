EFF describes Uganda's anti-LGBTQIA+ bill as a 'modern day oppression'

The EFF marched in solidarity to the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria following a bill in Uganda seeks to punish people based on their sexuality.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has described Uganda’s recently passed anti-LGBTQIA+ bill as modern-day oppression and an infringement of the rights of queer people.

They’ve arrived at the Uganda high commission and are set to hand over a memorandum of demands. pic.twitter.com/nyM9vBwxYZ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2023

EFF leader, Julius Malema, is leading the march. pic.twitter.com/cLyXd9JMCn ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2023

Earlier this month, the country’s Parliament passed a bill that would see people who belong to the

BGTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual) community subjected to harsh punishments.

The red berets were on Tuesday marching from the Magnolia Dell Park to the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria to call for the scrapping of the bill.

EFF member of Parliament Yoliswa Yako called on Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni not to sign the bill into law.

“We are calling for the Cabinet of Uganda to go through some sort of an educational plan with their Cabinet. Obviously, I don’t think they understand how deep the hate crime goes.”