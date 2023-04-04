Durban woman arrested for staging own kidnapping

The woman is accused of demanding a ransom from her husband after faking the kidnapping.

DURBAN - A Durban woman from Phoenix, north of Durban, has been arrested for staging her own kidnapping.

Police have charged her with perjury.

She will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a report of the kidnapping of the 47-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

They said the woman’s husband received threatening calls from a man demanding a ransom for his wife - with threats that she would be hurt if the money was not paid.

But investigations revealed that the woman was actually the mastermind behind her own kidnapping.

“Police have arrested a 47-year-old Phoenix woman after investigations proved that she had staged her own fake kidnapping and demanded ransom from her businessman husband," said Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

