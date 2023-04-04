Contesting 2024 general elections not off the table: SACP’s Solly Mapaila

In the past few months, the SACP said its three-decade-long alliance partner, the ANC, had not involved it in any key decision-making processes, opening up the potential for it to contest elections for the first time.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary, Solly Mapaila, said that the party did not completely rule out the possibility of contesting the 2024 general elections.

Mapaila made the announcement at a media briefing in Johannesburg on the outcomes of the party's central committee meeting at the weekend.

The party has never contested the national and local government elections, due to its three-decade-long alliance with the African National Congress (ANC).

In the past few months, the party, alongside alliance partner, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), stated that the ANC did not involve them in key decision-making processes.

Mapaila said that discussions within the alliance would give a way forward on whether it would remain under the ANC for the 2024 elections.

“This is the position of the SACP as we approach the 2024 elections or any by-election. Should a satisfactory reconfigured alliance not materialise, the SACP will move towards a popular left front as an electoral modality,” he said.

“Furthermore, on a case-by-case basis, the lower structures of the party will make motivations for the party to stand independently for the by-elections.”