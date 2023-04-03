Umhlabuyalingana: A KZN municipality yearning for electricity

Umhlabuyalingana is the country’s least electrified municipality, with some saying a lack of political may mean the region remains in the dark.

UMHLABUYALINGANA - While perpetual load shedding sees South Africa lose hundreds of hours of electricity on an annual basis, some communities around the country still live in around-the-clock darkness.

The Department of Mineral Resources puts the percentage of the country with access to electricity now at 88% to 90%, leaving between 10% and 12% without power.

Umhlabuyalingana, in north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal, is South Africa’s least electrified municipality.

The data on how many people don’t have access isn’t clear.

When a 2016 Community Survey was conducted, it found 77% of Umhlabuyalingana’s then 172,000-strong population, 132,000 people did not have access to electricity.

Meanwhile, the number of households without access was at 32,285 in the municipality’s 2020/2021 annual report. This would comprise 161,425 people at five persons per household, which mayor Thembinkosi Khumalo said was the area’s average.

And he estimated there was an overall electrification of 75%. This would have required an extraordinary amount of work in a very short amount of time relative to the history of the issue.

One of Phindile Mbonambi's nephews is getting ready for school. He fills a dish with boiling water he just got from a fire. Phindile and her family live in Empini, in Umhlabuyalingana, South Africa's least electrified municipality. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Even then, though, that leaves some 44,250 of the now 177,000 people living here without access.

Funding presented one of the key challenges for electricity provision in Umhlabuyalingana, Khumalo said, with minimal self-generated income in the largely rural municipality.

“The municipality currently has no distribution licence and does not own any electrification infrastructure, therefore [it] cannot spend its own funding on electrification capital infrastructure,” he added.

He also said sparse settlement patterns hiked up connection costs, with a “rapidly growing population,” “fast-changing unplanned rural settlement patterns” and environmental “red tape” hindering the process.

Khumalo said going forward, many projects and connections would be rolled out by Eskom and the municipality, and was adamant universal access in Umhlabuyalingana by 2030 - in line with the National Development Plan (NDP) - was possible. But he said it depended specifically on funding allocations for electrification and reducing the red tape.

Electricity - or a lack thereof - has a knock-on impact on education, health, water supply, work opportunities, trade and industry, connectivity, and other state-provided services.

Thandile Chinyavanhu is a climate and energy campaigner for Greenpeace Africa.

“On the ground, there are still many communities that don't have access to electricity,” Chinyavanhu said.

Meeting the deadline set out in the NDP would call for more than 5,000 people to be connected every year in Umhlabuyalingana alone until then.

Chinyavanhu said achieving the national goal required political will to initiate the necessary system change.

“Part of that would be initiating a just transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy, and ensuring that the necessary conditions are met for widespread electrification.”

This involved dedicating more capacity and resources to expanding the grid, and increasing basic electricity funds to ensure that more people were able to access electricity, she said, as well as greater investment in electrifying unelectrified areas, and increased generation.

“And they need to do that in a manner that is just and does not compromise the health and well-being of more communities,” she said.

She was not optimistic, though. "At the current rate, the lack of political will is not encouraging."

WATCH: Life in Umhlabuyalingana, South Africa’s least electrified municipality