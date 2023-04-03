South African Revenue Service collects unprecedented R1.687 trillion in 2022/23

The increased revenue collection came despite rolling power cuts that have negatively impacted economic growth in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the tax authority collected close to R1.687 trillion in net revenue for the 2022/23 financial year.

As at midnight on 31 March 2023, SARS collected a record gross amount of R2067.8 bn. The net collection after payment of R381.1bn in refunds is R1686.7bn. This is the first time since it was formed that SARS collected more than R1 trillion.

While this amounted to R123-billion more than the previous financial year, the revenue service missed the target announced during February’s budget by a small margin.

SARS announced the preliminary revenue collection results on Monday.

The improvement in revenue collection came despite low economic growth and the crippling impact of load shedding on the economy.

Kieswetter said all tax types grew with personal tax showing a growth of more than 8%.

"The compliance actions administered by SARS focuses on ensuring that the South African public receives an efficient and effective and professional service from SARS as it seeks to fulfill their obligation but also, we manage the risk to the national revenue fund and ensure that the country's fiscal integrity is underpinned."