South Africa's iconic Yizo Yizo returns to screens, this time on Netflix

Netflix announced over the weekend that Yizo Yizo season one will premiere on its platform.

03 April 2023 17:40

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's most iconic TV show, Yizo Yizo, will make a comeback in April.

Netflix announced over the weekend that Yizo Yizo season one will premiere on its platform on Friday, 21 April 2023. Season two will be available on Friday, 28 April 2023.

“South African classics are one thing I don’t joke about 😤 Both seasons of #YizoYizo are coming to Netflix in April!” said Netflix on their post.

There is no denying that Yizo Yizo is one of South Africa's most beloved series. It aired on SABC 1 from 1999 to 2004. In the series, issues affecting people in the township community, including school students were tackled, generating discussion among young and old South Africans.

The star-studded cast of the drama series included;

Meshack Mavuso – Jabulani "Javas" Nyembe
Tshepo Ngwane – Thabo Nonyane (Thiza)
Charmaine Mtinta – Nomsa
Nomonde Gongxeka – Hazel
Noluthando Maleka – Dudu
Lorraine Mphephi – Mantwa
Dumisane Khumalo – Sticks
Christopher Kubheka – Gunman
Ernest Msibi – Chester Serote
Bonginkosi Dlamini – Papa Action
Sthandiwe Kgoroge – Zoe Cele

Social media was animated, with many South Africans eager to watch Yizo Yizo again.

