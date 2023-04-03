The SA Reserve Bank has launched the country's first deposit insurance body

Its primary responsibilities are establishing, maintaining, and administering a deposit insurance fund to protect the banks’ covered depositors.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank has established South Africa’s first deposit insurance body - the Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI).

The insurance body was established to protect bank depositors and bring further confidence to a resilient financial sector as part of the Twin Peaks regulatory reforms following the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

Its establishment supports the Reserve Bank’s mandate of protecting and enhancing financial stability by monitoring the financial environment and mitigating systemic risks that might disrupt the financial system.

The CODI became a legal entity on 24 March.

It’s also to inform the depositors of its benefits and limitations should a bank be placed into resolution.

CODI is developing secondary legislation which specifies the cover limit for depositors.

The secondary legislation will be passed through a parliamentary process and published by National Treasury later in 2023.

The legislation is required for CODI to become operational in 2024 and provide the necessary protection for depositors.