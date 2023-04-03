Mkhwebane’s inquiry to continue despite absence of legal representation

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the inquiry to halt proceedings after her lawyers pulled out last week due to non-payment by the office of the public protector.

CAPE TOWN - The section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is continuing despite her objections and the absence of her legal team.

READ: Section 194 inquiry can't proceed without her legal team present, says Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane wanted the inquiry to halt proceedings after her lawyers pulled out last week due to non-payment by the office of the public protector.

But the committee resolved to move ahead, saying it was empowered to process evidence even if her lawyers were not present.

READ: Mkhwebane: 'Whatever I do is just blown out of proportion'

Mkhwebane called the inquiry’s decision to proceed in the absence of her counsel “illegal and unlawful”.

"This is illegal, unlawful and unethical, and possibly I’ll exercise my right as well to lodge a complaint against the evidence leader to the Legal Practice Council because you cannot behave like this."

But legal advice given to the committee's chairperson, ANC MP Richard Dyantyi, stated the committee was within its rights to proceed.

Parliament's legal advisor Fatima Ebrahim said: "Chairperson, my understanding is that the PP [public protector] will be afforded an opportunity to deal with whatever evidence is presented here today. In fact, there are two further opportunities built into the process."

Other members of the committee from the Economic Freedom Fighters, GOOD party and the African Transformation Movement came to Mkhwebane’s defence saying the committee should postpone proceedings until the matter of legal representation was resolved.