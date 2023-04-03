Makwarela hands himself over to Hawks over fake clearance certificate
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that his arrest was linked to his submission of a dodgy clearance certificate after he was declared an unrehabilitated insolvent.
JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced former Tshwane mayor, Murunwa Makwarela, has handed himself over to the Hawks in Pretoria.
This was brought up after his election as Tshwane mayor last month.
Makwarela produced the certificate in a bid to stay at the helm but the Pretoria High Court's chief registrar confirmed that the document was never issued by the court.
He is facing charges of fraud.