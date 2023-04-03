Locals are encouraged to comment on Muizenberg beachfront upgrade before 3 May

This second public participation window for the Muizenberg Refurbishment Project is set to run until 3 May.

CAPE TOWN - A project to upgrade the Muizenberg beachfront is once again open for public comment.

The first round of public participation took place in 2022.

The goal is to replace and improve the coastal protection infrastructure in order to improve pedestrian and universal access to the beach, and to upgrade the recreational spaces along that portion of coastline.

The City of Cape Town's Gregg Oelofse said they saw a good turn-out at a public consultation process in September 2022, and based on the community's input amendments were made.

"We had to undertake a basic environmental assessment because we are working within 100 metres of the high water mark, and what's out for comment over the next 30 days is the basic environmental assessment report, which looks at what we proposed to do and how the environmental impacts of what we are proposing to do are best mitigated and reduced."