LEAP officers remove 15 firearms from hotspot communities in CT

LEAP officers removed 15 firearms in communities including Nyanga, Delft, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Philippi East and Manenberg.

CAPE TOWN - As gun violence continues to plague parts of the Western Cape, Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers have removed 15 firearms from hotspot communities over the past month.

Eleven illegal and four imitation firearms were discovered in Nyanga, Delft, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Philippi East and Manenberg among other areas.

The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan is a joint venture between the city and provincial government, with the aim of having more boots on the ground in crime hotspots.

Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said that in addition to the firearm confiscations, more than 800 arrests were made.

"For the 2023/2024 financial year, we have set aside R350 million to ensure that the continued boots on the ground assist and strengthen the work of the SAPS. In addition to this, we have also set aside R10 million for the introduction of LEAP stations."