KwaZulu-Natal farmers battle rising costs have received government support

The Department of Agriculture visited small-scale farmers on the KZN north coast who have been battling rising costs of fertiliser among others.

DURBAN - Small-scale farmers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said they were battling due to rising prices but are relieved that the government is stepping in to help them.

Some farmers were hit hard by the 2021 and 2022 floods, after also suffering from the impact of COVID-19.

The agriculture department has now visited small-scale farmers on the KZN north coast.

Farming in the region has been tough for small-scale farmers in Mandeni and Gingindlovu but the government has now supplied tools to some farmers who could not afford them.

This beneficiary said buying fertiliser for the past year had been unreasonably expensive.

“There is nothing that makes me happier like having received fertiliser after facing so many challenges in 2022. We had to pay over a R1000 for fertiliser. We are grateful that the government has met us halfway in this regard.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, explained that the Russia and Ukraine conflict had resulted in limited supply of fertiliser, which resulted in the higher costs.

“Issues that have affected a number of farmers in our country has been the issue of fertiliser accessibility as a result of the Ukraine and Russia war."