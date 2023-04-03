Kieswetter: SA Revenue Service hard at work to nail corrupt, wealthy individuals

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the net was closing in on corrupt individuals and syndicates guilty of tax evasion.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) said it was working around the clock to nail high-net-worth individuals and multinational companies responsible for illicit money flows in and out of the country.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter was speaking at the release of the 2022/23 tax revenue collection stats, where he said tax evasion remained a concern.

This is despite Sars collecting a record high of R2 trillion in gross revenue for the financial year that ended in March 2023.

Kieswetter said the net was closing in on corrupt individuals and syndicates responsible for evading tax.

Kieswetter said a number of investigations were currently underway.

"This year, R6.6 billion has been derived from 334 investigations. We've also profiled a further 212 cases and are conducting 495 inquiries."

He said Sars had already clawed back billions through its investigations.

"When we turn to customs and excise investigations, the work there from 5600 interventions has yielded revenue of R13.9 billion."

Illicit tobacco, fuel and gold were among industries on the tax authority’s radar.

While Kieswetter admitted money laundering and tax evasion schemes were intricate, he said Sars was building up adequate capacity to deal with the issue.

He said Sars would continue to refine its mechanisms to make it hard and costly for non-compliant taxpayers to do business.